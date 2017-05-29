McDonald’s staff help clean up their local community

Staff at the McDonald’s outlet at Sprucefield recently gave up their time to carry out a community clean-up in support of the ‘Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Big Spring Clean’ campaign.

With help from the Hillsborough Boys football team, Lisburn Youth Football Club, Glenavy Youth FC and Dromore Amateurs, the staff set themselves the challenge of cleaning up along the Lagan towpath in Lisburn.

McDonald’s has supported the Big Spring Clean since 2010 and throughout April and May restaurants organise and support events happening in their community.

John McCollum, who manages and operates the McDonald’s restaurant at Sprucefield, said: “It’s massively important for us to re-engage with the community that our restaurants are embedded in. The idea for the clean came from the staff as it was their desire to contribute positively to their local area and we are incredibly proud of the job that’s been done.”

The Lisburn event was one of a number of McDonald’s clean-ups which have taken place recently across Northern Ireland as part of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Big Spring Clean, which continues to encourage local communities to take action and work together to tackle litter in their area.

Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “These kind of large-scale clean-ups, together with a day-to-day commitment to tackling the problem through litter prevention, is an example of how a business like McDonald’s and local people can make a real difference to their area.

“We’re delighted to see staff and members of the local community coming together to support this year’s Big Spring Clean campaign.

“Over the past years, the clean ups have been a great success and working together is exactly what the campaign is about, renewing community pride in where we live and where we love.”

Alongside taking part in large scale community clean-up events, every McDonald’s restaurant also carries out three litter patrols each day to collect litter that has been discarded, regardless of its origin.