Filthy fly-tippers still blighting countryside

A local DUP councillor has hit out at the “disgusting environmental thugs” responsible for fly-tipping tyres and other rubbish along rural roads on the outskirts of Lisburn.

The latest incidents blighting the local countryside, reported earlier this week, saw large numbers of tyres dumped in fields near Dundrod and Stoneyford, and dozens more left lying on Thorndale Road, Dundrod.

Dozens of tyres dumped over a hedge on the Ballymacward Road, Dundrod.

A large amount of building and household waste was also fly-tipped on Ballymacward Road, near Dundrod on Wednesday morning, blocking the carriageway and causing disruption for motorists.

Alderman James Tinsley, who represents the Killultagh area, slammed those responsible for the illegal dumping, branding them “disgusting environmental thugs”.

“Unfortunately this area of Killultagh is a hotspot for illegal dumping and extra resources have been put in place. My colleagues and I will continue to do what we can to ensure these culprits are brought to book,” he said.

One disgusted local resident contacted the Ulster Star, saying: “We, all of us, are the victims of this reprehensible behaviour of illegal dumping and strenuous efforts must be made to bring those responsible for this before the court. Cameras are not an effective deterrent in this case. An investigation drawing on all resources needs put in place.”

Tyres dumped on land near Stoneyford Dam.

Alderman Tinsley said council staff have been out to clean up most of the waste material, with another of the incidents being reported to NI Water as tyres were dumped on its land.

“Once again the council has been forced to pick up the tab for cleaning up the mess,” the DUP man added.