Emergency services praised for swift response to blaze at high-rise flats

Emergency services personnel have been praised for their swift response to the high-rise blaze at Coolmoyne House in Seymour Hill on Wednesday night.

Firefighters, Ambulance Service personnel and police officers were tasked to the multi-storey block after a fire broke out in a ninth floor flat shortly after 5.30pm.

Eleven fire appliances and 55 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the blaze, which is understood to have been started accidentally.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation, but thankfully residents were able to evacuate the building and there were no fatalities.

DUP Councillor Jonathan Craig, who along with party colleagues Cllr Scott Carson and Edwin Poots MLA was at the scene working with the Seymour Hill and Conway residents’ group trying to help those who were displaced by the fire, praised the emergency services for their efforts in dealing with the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the four people that were treated for smoke inhalation and a massive thanks to the NIFRS firefighters whose quick response unquestionably saved the life of one of the residents,” Cllr Craig said.

Cllr Jonathan Craig.

“A huge thanks to the PSNI and the Ambulance Service, and the local Housing Executive staff who turned out to help re-house the tenants from the 15 flats that could not be moved back in to.”

Local Alliance Party representatives, including Alderman Stephen Martin and Trevor Lunn MLA, also attended the scene to support residents.

“My thanks go to the emergency services for their efforts and quick response, which no doubt helped ensure the safety of residents,” Alderman Martin said.

“The most important thing now is to ensure residents are rehomed if necessary and receive the full support they need at this difficult time,” Mr Lunn added.

Trevor Lunn MLA.

Meanwhile, NI Fire and Rescue Service personnel were on the ground in the Dunmurry area on Thursday morning providing fire safety advice and reassurance to residents living in high-rise accommodation in the area.

An NIFRS spokesperson said: “If you live in high-rise accommodation and you are concerned about your fire safety please contact us for advice on 028 9266 4221. You can also find high-rise fire safety advice on our website www.nifrs.org”