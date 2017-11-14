Electronic items stolen during burglary

Police are appealing for information after a number of electronics items were stolen from a Lisburn store.

The items were stolen as a result of a burglary from a local store - X Cat - on the Moira Road, Lisburn.

A policespokesperson said: “This burglary took place between 5.30pm on November 11 and 12.30pm on November 12.

“If you have seen these items, been offered them for sale or have any information please make contact with police in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 731 on 12/11/17 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”