Electrical items taken during burglaries

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of two burglaries in the Lisburn area.

Detective Constable Bernie Watterson said: “The first burglary was believed to have occurred at a residential premises in the Kirkswood Park area of Lisburn between the hours of 1.00pm on Saturday, January 7 and 3.00pm on Tuesday, January 10. Entry was gained to the property via the rear door, the premises was ransacked and a number of items were stolen including a large electric fire, a male wedding band and two black Hitachi routers.”

The second burglary occurred at a residential premises in the Belsize area of Lisburn on Tuesday, January 10. Entry was gained to the property via the window and as a result a laptop and DVD player was taken.

Detective Constable Watterson continued: “It is imperative that people remember to close and lock windows and doors at night or when the house is unoccupied. If your doors aren’t secure, neither is your home so do not make it an easy target for criminals - close it, lock it and check it.

“Consideration should also be given to installing a home security system or where one is already fitted ensuring it is primed at night time or when you are away from home. Security lighting around the perimeter of your property can also act as a deterrent.

“It is also wise to keep valuables out of sight. A safe is a wise investment for securing precious items such as jewellery, credit cards or financial documents. Don’t leave keys in plain view or in a door lock.

“We will continue to address burglary through targeted patrolling and raising awareness of crime prevention however the community can also play a part by looking out for neighbours, reviewing household security, making sure that doors and windows are kept locked and reporting any suspicious activity immediately to police.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the areas at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Lisburn Reactive and Organised Crime on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 599 and 633 on 10/01/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

These incidents are not being treated as linked.