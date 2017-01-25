Election 2017: Six sitting MLAs to battle for just five seats

All six sitting Lagan Valley MLAs will be battling to retain their seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

However, with the number of MLAs in each constituency due to be reduced, only five successful candidates will be returned to Stormont after local voters go to the polls on March 2.

The DUP has confirmed its candidates as Paul Givan, Edwin Poots and Brenda Hale, while the UUP is hoping that Jenny Palmer and Robbie Butler can both retain seats.

The Alliance Party’s Trevor Lunn will also be seeking reelection, and the SDLP has selected Councillor Pat Catney as its candidate.

Sinn Fein hadn’t confirmed its local candidate at the time of publication.

Candidates can officially register nominations from January 27 until February 8.

Meanwhile, the local DUP, UUP, Alliance and SDLP candidates have agreed not to erect posters in the run up to the election - read full story here.