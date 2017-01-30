Election 2017: Lunn appeals to voters to ‘make a change for good’

The Alliance Party has confirmed the selection of Trevor Lunn as its candidate for Lagan Valley in the upcoming Assembly election.

Mr Lunn was a member of Lisburn City Council from 2001 to 2011 and served as Mayor from 2006 - 07. He was first elected to the Assembly representing Lagan Valley in 2007 and retained the seat in 2011 and 2016. He has served as a member of the Policing Board and is the party’s spokesperson on justice issues.

Mr Lunn was a key member of the Assembly Public Accounts Committee, which was examining the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme prior to dissolution of the Stormont institutions.

Stressing that he is “privileged to have been selected again for Lagan Valley” for the March 2 poll, Mr Lunn said: “This is an opportunity, maybe the best and perhaps the only one we will have for a generation, to change our politics into something honest, responsible, respectful and hard working.

“If we keep voting along tribal orange and green lines the divisions in our society will not go away. This is the chance for people to bring the communities together and make us stronger, to make a change for good.

“This election is the time when people can make a stand against the seemingly constant scandals, links to paramilitaries and division that costs us more every year than everything else put together.”

He added: “Lagan Valley has great potential to thrive economically and socially if we have a stable government in place that works for the people and not selfish party interests.

“People need to grasp the opportunity this election offers and make the change for good.”