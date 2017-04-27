Wallace team visit Manchester

Forty-one junior school boys’ hockey players from Wallace High School recently returned from an enjoyable three day trip to Manchester which included an unforgettable day out at Old Trafford.

During their visit, three of the teams played matches against Manchester Grammar School. They also enjoyed a night at the Manchester Storm versus Cardiff Devils ice hockey match.

WHS hockey players pictured with Bowden Hockey Club

The highlight was a trip to Old Trafford to watch a match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The teams also enjoyed playing matches at Bowden Hockey Club.

WHS Players at the Manchester storm vs Cardif Devils ice hockey match