Top marks for Wallace Pre-School provision

The pre-preparatory department of Wallace High School has received top marks in an Early Years Inspection.

Inspectors from the Early Years Team of the South-Eastern Health and Social Care Trust visited the setting, unannounced, in March 2017 to observe compliance with Quality of Care (Part 1) of the Minimum Standards for Childminding and Day Care.

Children from the age of 2 years and 10 months can attend the setting, which Inspectors found to be, ‘child-centred and welcoming,’ for their pre-pre-school and pre-school year.

Commenting on the outcome of the unannounced Inspection, Richard Lawther, Head of the pre-prep provision within The Wallace High School said: “It is no secret that the Early Years are critical in providing pupils with an introduction to the necessary concepts that are central to successful learning and we are delighted the Trust has nothing but praise for the quality of our care in The Wallace High School Pre-Preparatory Department. It is a testament to our hardworking staff, pupils and parents.”