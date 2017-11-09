Teacher training workshop attracts international visitors to college’s Lisburn campus

South Eastern Regional College’s International Department hosted an International English Language Testing System (IELTS) teacher training programme at the Lisburn Campus recently in conjunction with the British Council.

The two-day workshop attracted 16 participants from across the globe, with some travelling from as far afield as Thailand and Indonesia.

The course covered the writing, reading, listening and speaking modules of the IELTS test.

The workshop involved active participation by teachers and provided them with practical classroom activities to improve their students’ skills, strategies and performance in the test.

Lecturer Natalie Le Seelleur said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to provide IELTS at SERC and working with participants all over the world. This provides not only development of the English language, but also a channel to share experiences and learn from others.”

The training programme is run in conjunction with the British Council and is offered annually.

For more information contact SERC’s International School of English via email at english@serc.ac.uk