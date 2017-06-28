St Patrick’s Academy pupils step back in time at Divis Mountain dig

On a wet and gloomy Thursday morning, a group of intrepid and excited St Patrick’s Academy Year 8 pupils set off to explore a site at Divis Mountain.

The remains of a round house have been uncovered by Queen’s University Belfast’s archaeology team.

The Year 8s were invited for the third year by Jo Boylan from the Belfast Hills Partnership, to take part in the exploration of the site.

Pupils were able to see the archaeologists at work, hear about and see some of the artefacts they have found and then dig to find their own archaeology.

This year they were also delighted to get to make their own clay pots and take them home to decorate.

Third year archaeology student Tom, was a great tour guide who brought the site to life with his stories of myths and legends and his knowledge of the archaeology.

This is a rare opportunity for pupils to become involved in an actual archaeological dig and to find out about our cultural heritage. The pupils look forward to taking part in further digs and activities in the future.