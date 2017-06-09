Schools recognised for innovative approach to health education

Several local schools have been recognised for their efforts to provide their pupils with innovative health education initiatives.

Barbour Nursery School, Pond Park Nursery School, Largymore Primary School, Ballinderry Primary School, Tonagh Primary School, Dromore Nursery School and Beeches Day Nursery in Aghalee were among the winners at this year’s Health Action Awards.

Ava Hanna, Gillian Dunlop (teacher) and Leon Gilbert from Largymore Primary School, Lisburn receive their Gold award from Zoe Salmon; Jennifer Morton, Centra and Rebecca Dalzell, Action Cancer.

The annual awards, organised by charity Action Cancer and supported by leading convenience brand Centra, were presented at a ceremony at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn.

The awards are part of Action Cancer’s unique Health Promotion Programme, sponsored by Centra, as part of the brand’s ‘Live Well’ initiative.

Now in its 15th year, the series has delivered healthy lifestyle messages to more than 11,000 young people in schools, nurseries and colleges this academic year and over 500,000 since its launch in 2003.

This year, 50 schools from across Northern Ireland picked up awards for their innovative approach to health education, with the highest scoring schools in each Education and Library Board region receiving cash prizes of £200 for school equipment. In addition, The Stewart Bryans Memorial Prize of £400 was awarded to Saint Pius X College, Magherafelt for demonstrating the best overall improvement this year to health education.

Zoe Salmon; Jennifer Morton, Centra, and Rebecca Dalzell, Action Cancer with Sienna May, Charlie Laird and Olwen Childs at the annual Health Action Awards, where Tonagh Primary School, Lisburn scooped a Silver award.

The schools awarded demonstrated good health promotion across various areas including providing healthy meal options, promoting healthy snacks and water, encouraging extra-curricular exercise programmes and running cancer awareness initiatives.

Action Cancer Health Promotion Officer Amy Thompson said: “Our congratulations go to all of the schools recognised at this year’s Health Action Awards. We are delighted to be able to recognise the great work local schools carry out to provide their pupils with health education.

“It is so important for Action Cancer, with the support of Centra, to deliver our healthy lifestyle sessions and with our new-look programme we are looking forward to continuing to reach even more schoolchildren in the new term.”

Desi Derby, marketing manager for Musgrave, said: “We are proud to support the promotion of healthy, active lifestyles for children across Northern Ireland.

Zoe Salmon; Jennifer Morton, Centra and Rebecca Dalzell, Action Cancer with Rhia Conway, Leane McConnell (teacher), Enya Conway and Michael Conway (teacher) from Gold award winning Pond Park Nursery School, Lisburn.

“The Health Action initiative is the perfect fit with the Centra ‘Live Well’ programme, which is helping our customers to make better and healthier choices.

“Centra retailers are proud to continue this long-term sponsorship of Action Cancer’s health programme and to support young people within their local communities. We would like to congratulate all of the schools recognised at this year’s awards and for their commitment and dedication to helping children lead healthy lifestyles.”

A full list of 2017 award winners is available at www.actioncancer.org