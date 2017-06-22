Schools come together to support Nicholson House

Two Lisburn schools have been praised for their hard work in supporting the local community, while taking part in The Prince’s Trust Achieve programme,

Year 11 and Year 12 pupils from St Patrick’s Academy and Lisnagarvey High School came together to work over the course of four weeks as part of the Achieve Community CRED project, a cross community activity which enabled the young people to build community relations with a neighbouring school, and the residents of Nicholson House.

Pupils made three visits to Nicholson House, and worked together to take on a gardening project, planting flower pots and helping the elderly residents with gardening, before treating the residents to afternoon tea and some entertainment.

Kyle Cooper from Lisnagarvey said: “It was a great experience to meet people from the other school.

“Although we were nervous at the start, we could see how we were helping the elderly residents.

“It felt good to put a smile on their faces and I hope we can do something like this again.”