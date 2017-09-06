School set to celebrate its ‘birthday weekend’

The weekend of September 9 and 10 promises to be one of nostalgia and reunion for former staff and pupils of Lisnagarvey High School.

Sixty years ago - on September 11, 1957 - Lisnagarvey Boys’ Intermediate School opened its doors.

As well as marking that anniversary, this weekend’s events will also celebrate 20 years since girls were first admitted to the school.

A number of events to make these milestones have already taken place, but the ‘birthday weekend’ of Lisnagarvey High School is the major feature of the year.

Former staff and pupils have been supplying information and photographs to supplement the collection of memorabilia stored in the school. The large collection of photographs, which trace the wonderful history of the school, will be on display on Saturday, September 9 from 10am until 2pm.

The display at the school will provide an opportunity for former pupils and staff to renew old acquaintances and stimulate many topics of discussion.

On Sunday, September 10 Christ Church in Lisburn will continue its long association with the school by hosting a ‘Service of Celebration’ (10am)

Former and current pupils and staff will be involved in celebrating the success of the school and its huge involvement in the development of Lisburn in many areas of life, including business, community and politics.

For more information call the school on 028 9266 2636.