School nurse praised for life saving work

The school nurse at Fort Hill Integrated College, Eileen McConnell was awarded runner up in the British Heart Foundation Professional Award 2017, which were held recently in Belfast City Hall.

Eileen was nominated for the ‘Heart Hero’ award for her hard work to train every single staff member and pupil at the college in lifesaving CPR skills.

The awards recognise and celebrate the heart research charity’s supporters, fundraisers, volunteers and patients who have made an exceptional contribution to the fight against heart disease. This award is not only for Eileen who has pioneered the need for the whole school to have these lifesaving skills but also the staff and pupils who have wholeheartedly thrown themselves into learning how to save a life.

Eileen would like to thank all the staff, pupils, parents and friends of Fort Hill Integrated College who took the time out to vote for her. This award reflects the work and support the entire School Community has given to have the ‘Call Push and Rescue Programme’ offered to all staff and pupils within the college.