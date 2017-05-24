Prayer service held at St Patrick’s Academy

St Patrick’s Academy’s Leaver’s Prayer Service took place on Friday May 19.

The service was a celebration of the time the pupils had spent at St Patrick’s and included pupils presenting items symbolising their time at the school and saying prayers to reflect on their time at the Academy.

Younger pupils also helped to make the service a success as the choir sang hymns.

St Patrick’s was delighted to welcome back former teacher and now Deacon of Dromore, Gerry Heaney, to lead the service.