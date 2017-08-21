Paige means business in USA

Moira student Paige Clements is jetting off to study business in the USA this month.

Paige, who is currently studying Law at Queen’s University Belfast, will soon be heading to Texas Wesleyan University, Texas, after being selected to take part in the British Council’s prestigious Study USA programme.

The 20 year-old recently received last minute advice and information at a pre-departure meeting at St Mary’s University College Belfast, before preparing for his year stateside.

About the experience, she said: “I can’t wait for the adventure that lies ahead. As the only girl and youngest in a family of seven, this experience will help me grow as an individual and challenge my maturity and adaptability.

“Acting as an ambassador for Northern Ireland, I hope to not only reinvest the skills I learn into my future career, but also make a positive contribution to the economy when I return home.”

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy.

The scholarship programme enables students to study business and management for a year in American colleges, across 34 States, where they gain valuable international experience and business knowledge, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

Since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 1800 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States where they have successfully completed a year studying

Also Speaking about the programme was David Alderdice, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, who said: “We know that the students departing for the US this year will be great ambassadors for Northern Ireland and will help to further long-term links and connections between our two countries.

“The students will have the opportunity to learn from leading experts in their field and their future employability will be enhanced through internships, Ambassadorial presentations, and volunteer work in a really international context. Most importantly, our students will build links with counterparts in the United States that will last a lifetime.”

Study USA is just one of many international opportunities available through British Council Northern Ireland. For more information visit http://nireland.britishcouncil.org.