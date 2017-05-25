Outdoor classroom opens at Moira PS

Moira Primary School recently installed a new Outdoor Sensory Classroom.

The project was part funded by the Department of the Environment’s Challenge Fund which generates its income from the five-pence plastic bag tax. The school’s PTA also made a “significant” contribution.

The work to establish the Sensory Outdoor Classroom was undertaken by parent volunteers, pupils and staff.

“The children are thoroughly enjoying the opportunities to undertake their learning outdoors, which includes taking responsibility of the newest members of Moira Primary School’s family - a brood of hens,” a spokesperson said.