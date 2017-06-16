New role for local school principal

The principal of Largymore Primary School in Lisburn, Gillian Dunlop, has been appointed to the board of the Controlled Schools’ Support Council - the new advocacy body for controlled schools in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Dunlop has been teaching for 23 years, and has worked in six different controlled primary schools, including as principal of Largymore for the past five years.

Speaking about her appointment, which was announced on Thursday, June 15, Mrs Dunlop said: “I am delighted to have been nominated by colleagues to represent the primary schools in the controlled sector on the Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC).

“I enjoy my job as principal, working with local health, voluntary and community groups within the Hillhall community, striving to provide the best for every child in our school and believe that every school in Northern Ireland could be a ‘very good’ school with proper funding and professional collaboration.

“It is time to celebrate the diversity of our sector and the good practice that exists within our schools. We are naturally integrated and fully inclusive of ability, religion and culture, from nursery to 18 years old - something which the controlled sector is very proud of.”

Mrs Dunlop, who lives in Hillsborough with her husband and son, is a nominated representative on the General Teachers’ Council and also represents the primary sector on the Early Intervention Lisburn Board and serves on various committees, with colleagues in the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council.

Launching the CSSC last autumn, then Education Minister, Peter Weir MLA said its establishment would ensure that the controlled schools sector has “a strong and effective voice”, and would help to raise educational standards.