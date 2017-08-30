New pupils welcomed to Wallace

On Friday August 25, 174 Year 8 pupils were welcomed into Wallace High School for their first day at their new school.

Having already met their Head of Year, class tutors and class mates at the Induction Day in June, the pupils were greeted by Principal Mrs Deborah O’Hare in a special assembly.

They participated in ice-breaker activities before completing a treasure hunt to familiarise themselves with their new surroundings.

Head of Year, Mrs Gillian Carson commented: “We are delighted to welcome our Year 8 pupils to Wallace.

“This was a big day for them and one which was eagerly anticipated for many months.

“They have thoroughly enjoyed themselves and I am confident they will make new friends easily and settle into their new school quickly.

“All of our staff wish them every happiness and success during their time at Wallace High.”