Local college unveils exciting new website

With South Eastern Regional College’s 10th anniversary only a few months away, preparations are well under way for the milestone event with the unveiling of an exciting new website.

The new-look website, www.serc.ac.uk, features a fully integrated online application and a brand new payment system which is easily accessible across a range of devises and browsers including PCs, tablets and mobile devices. Visitors will be able to find and apply for courses easily, explore subject areas and find and explore all the latest news and events.

The new site boasts a vibrant and contemporary feel, engaging content and clear navigation making it easier for users to navigate around the site and find the information which they want. Visitors can apply online and make payments directly from the comfort of their own home via their desktop, smartphone or iPad. All that’s required is an internet connection and individuals can apply at apply.serc.ac.uk

Visitors will benefit from a new layout which combines imagery, video content and bright clean colours to give the site a clean fresh look which resonates with prospective students. The homepage panel showcases real learners at the college and their experiences.

Heather McKee, SERC director of strategic planning, support and quality, said: “The website is a vital recruitment tool for SERC and with young people spending much of their time online, it is more important than ever that our website stands out. With over 46% of visitors to SERCs website accessing it via their mobile device it needed to be designed to work flawlessly on a mobile device.

“Our mission is to shape our community by promoting an inspirational, innovative and inclusive learning environment which will empower individuals to fulfil their ambitions. The new website is yet another way to enable the college to deliver that mission. We are all very excited about the launch of our new website and I would like to thank everyone for their hard work especially the web designers and developers.”

The online self-service system offers a convenient service for prospective students and allows users to register for courses, submit qualification results, print course information and check course grades 24/7. Part-time students can also pay for courses which don’t require an interview.

SERC provides a range of full and part-time courses designed to give students ‘the edge’. To find out how SERC can help you ‘get the edge’ call 0345 600 7555, visit www.serc.ac.uk or find SERC on Facebook.