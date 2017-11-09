Literacy coffee morning a success

Recently, St. Patrick’s Academy’s English Faculty hosted their annual Year 8 Coffee Morning and Book Fair.

The event is a great opportunity for parents to come along and meet staff, discuss their child’s reading habits and to avail of the English teachers’ literacy expertise when purchasing reading materials for their child.

Ceira Kerr with mum Donna and form tutor Mrs Nolan at the St Patrick's Academy coffee morning and book fair

The event was very well attended with parents commenting on the relaxed and informal atmosphere. This also provided a second opportunity for parents to meet with staff following the Year 8 Parents Information meeting in September. Many commented on how well their children has settled and adapted to their new school. Events like the Coffee Morning/Book Fair are central to fostering meaningful relationships between the parents and school, to maximise pupil success. Throughout the morning pupils regaled their parents with their personal accounts of their first eight weeks at the school and entertained the audience with their gruesome Grim Tales. The winners of the Year 8 Grim Tales writing competition were announced, with Brian Sands- McAllister and Oliver Carvill joint runners up and Tierna Doran in first place.

Post 16 Peer Mentors, Prefects and the Head Boy and Girl also lent a helping hand throughout the morning, as many of them fondly recalled their own memories of their Coffee Morning experiences in 2011.

The Book Fair coincides nicely with the build up to the annual Book Review Competition which gets underway in mid-November. All Key Stage 3 students must independently review a work of fiction, in detail, with exciting prizes to be won.

Mrs McCann, Head of English, commented: “Developing the pupils’ literacy skills is key to them accessing all aspects of the curriculum. Within the school we are constantly striving to raise their literacy levels in enjoyable, engaging and empowering ways. This event is the first of many scheduled for the year and we are delighted that it was such a pleasure for the pupils and their parents.”

Eireann Gallagher with mum Deirdre at the St Patrick's Academy coffee morning and book fair

Elle Campbell with mum Donna at the St Patrick's Academy coffee morning and book fair

James Cooper with Mum Kelly and Dad Billy at the St Patrick's Academy coffee morning and book fair

Lewis Hooke with mum Karen at the St Patrick's Academy coffee morning and book fair