Lisburn student is on cloud nine after completing Novosco camp

Friends’ School Lisburn student, Maisy Sinclair, recently received her certificate for successfully completing the prestigious Novosco Cloud Camp in association with Almac Group from Jonathan Graham, Almac Group and Patrick McAliskey, Novosco Managing Director.

Novosco Cloud Camp, which is organised by Novosco and supported by Almac Group, took place at Belfast Metropolitan College’s Titanic Quarter Campus and Maisy was thrilled to take part,

The five-day summer camp, which was free to students aged 16-17 who are enrolled at schools and colleges throughout Northern Ireland, provided first-hand experience in the management and development of IT infrastructure in a fun learning environment.

Professional IT engineers and Belfast Met lecturers facilitated the camp, which also included a tour of Novosco’s headquarters at Catalyst in Belfast to allow students to see a world-class managed cloud company in action.

In addition to free registration, all participants were provided with a free Raspberry Pi computer to keep.

Areas covered at the Novosco Cloud Camp included: networking, Python programming, basic HTML programming, and creating virtual servers.

Novosco Managing Director, Patrick McAliskey, said: “Cloud Camp was a real success in 2016 and again we had a big response this year in terms of applicants, making 2017 a thriving success too. We know that there is demand for IT skills in Northern Ireland and that this will grow. But it is evident from the registrations we’ve had in Cloud Camp that there is also real interest in IT careers.

“At Novosco we work hard to develop and retain the expertise we have, but with that comes the responsibility to support the development of the generation of IT infrastructure engineers, skilled programmers and future developers. The Novosco Cloud Camp is just one part of our commitment to supporting the future of the industry and growing the talent pool in Northern Ireland.

“We were delighted to be able to work with Almac Group and Belfast Met once again, who too share our commitment to developing the skills of the future in Northern Ireland.”

Belfast Metropolitan College’s Principal and CEO, Marie-Thérèse McGivern, added: “It was a privilege to once again host the Novosco Cloud Camp, in partnership with Almac Group, this summer at our Titanic Quarter Campus. It was a pleasure to welcome this year’s students to the campus and to support them on their informative journey.”