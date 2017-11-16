Laurelhill pupils take a bite of the Big Apple

Recently Music and Drama students from Laurelhiill Community College were inspired and enthralled by the skyscrapers and bright lights of New York City.

After an unexpected delay, thanks to Ophelia, the action packed trip got well underway. Luckily the weather in New York was perfect for taking in the spectacular views of Manhattan and New Jersey from the One World Observatory.

The students took time to reflect by the memorial fountains at the site of the World Trade Centre, a boat cruise took them on a tour past the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and under Brooklyn Bridge. Ellen’s Stardust Diner was the next stop and the atmosphere was fabulous. The students also enjoyed a bus tour of Downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn, finishing off the day with shopping in Times Square.

The next day started with a wonderful walking tour around Central Park. Next was the Uptown loop of the sightseeing tour and the American Museum of Natural History. The students devoured dinner at Bubba Gump’s restaurant and then it was off to the Minskoff Theatre to watch ‘The Lion King’.

The final day was spent shopping and everyone agreed it was a captivating and bustling city that left a lasting impression on all the students and created memories to last a lifetime.