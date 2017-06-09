Largymore Primary goes for gold at Action Cancer health awards

LOCAL charity Action Cancer and leading convenience brand Centra has recognised thousands of school children across Northern Ireland at the annual Health Action Awards at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn.

The Awards are part of Action Cancer’s unique Health Promotion Programme, sponsored by Centra, as part of the brand’s ‘Live Well’ initiative.

A host of local schools took part in the event, with Largymore Primary scooping a gold award.

The schools awarded demonstrated good health promotion across various areas including providing healthy meal options in their cafeteria, promoting healthy snacks and water, encouraging extra-curricular exercise programmes and running cancer awareness initiatives.

Action Cancer Health Promotion Officer Amy Thompson said: “Our congratulations go to all of the schools recognised at this year’s Health Action Awards. We are delighted to be able to recognise the great work local schools carry out to provide their pupils with health education. It is so important for Action Cancer, with the support of Centra, to deliver our healthy lifestyle sessions and with our new-look programme we are looking forward to continuing to reach even more schoolchildren in the new term.”