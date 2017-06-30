Inspirational mum-of-five Julie McVeigh celebrates graduating with dream degree

Julie McVeigh, a mother-of-five children, will this morning graduate with a degree in Law, from the School of Law at Queen’s University Belfast.

Before deciding to begin her degree in law at Queen’s, Julie was a cardiac nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. She decided to go back to university to pursue her lifelong dream of a career in law after doing a Queen’s Open Access course at Lisburn College.

Speaking ahead of the graduation ceremony, Julie said: “I really enjoyed my time at Queen's University and felt extremely supported by both my fellow students and staff throughout my studies.

“As much as it was challenging at times, especially while also juggling five children, two who have autism, I always kept my eye on the end goal and my sons were by far my biggest motivation to keep on going. It feels very surreal to be graduating, but with a sense of immense pride and achievement.

“My story is also one of encouragement to other single parents and parents of children with disability, that there is hope and help out there for you to follow and fulfil your dreams too.”

Following graduation Julie plans do her masters degree at Queen's, one day practice law and eventually complete a PhD.

