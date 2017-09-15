Four Wallace students accepted to Cambridge

Over the last ten years Wallace High School has supported twenty students in successful applications to Cambridge; an additional eight students have won equally coveted places at Oxford.

In 2017 four students are bound for the hallowed halls of Cambridge.

Wallace’s quartet of Emily Cairns, Katie Windrum, Andrew Coalter and Aristotle Epanomeritakis all achieved the grades required by their various colleges.

Emily Cairns will read Music at Corpus Christi, where she will also be a highly prestigious choral scholar,, Katie Windrum Modern and Medieval Languages at Murray Edward’s, Andrew Coalter Computer Science at Sidney College and Aristotle Epanomeritakis will read Mathematics at St John’s.

Principal, Deborah O’Hare commented: “Our Cambridge quartet included two of our most enthusiastic contributors to the musical life of the school and our sportsmen and women excelled. Our pupils really do live up to our CORE values of commitment, opportunity, respect and excellence.”