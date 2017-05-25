Former Wallace pupil Claire is honoured at a royal reception

Former Wallace High School Deputy Head Girl, Claire Hanna, had a ‘red letter day’ last summer when she opened a special invitation.

As a recipient of a Diana Award in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, Claire was invited to visit Althorp, the home of Earl Spencer; this month she was also invited to St James’ Palace for a special reception with Princes William and Harry.

Claire was nominated for an award in recognition of the commitment she has shown to the Cancer Fund for Children; part of the submission for the award was a letter of commendation from the charity to accompany the school’s citation.

During her years at Wallace Claire took part in Readon, organised collections, helped with bun sales, made jewellery and organised two ‘socials’ for different Year groups.

Her 16th birthday was celebrated with the Cancer Fund as she completed a sky-dive raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

Claire also abseiled Belfast’s the Europa Hotel, with other members of the Wallace Charity Committee and three “foolhardy” teachers.

The Committee arranged a fundraising leavers’ coffee morning in the summer term of 2016 and the presentation of the cheque coincided with Claire receiving her invitation from Earl Spencer to visit Althorp, the childhood home of Diana.

Claire is currently completing her first year of a degree in nursing at Queen’s University, Belfast and is still devoted to the work of the Cancer Fund for Children.

She is taking part in The Great Wall of China Trek to raise funds for the cause, walking 45km, beginning on September 1. Donations can be made via just giving.com; search for www.justgiving.com/Claire-Hanna3