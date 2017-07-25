EU funding vital for higher education, claims Catney

Research and innovation funding from the European institutions is critical to sustaining higher education in Northern Ireland, Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney has claimed.

Welcoming the award of £8m of EU funding for Queen’s University to advance its renewable energy research, the SDLP man said: “The steady stream of European funding that our higher education institutions have been able to attract is a testament to the broad skills pool and the leadership within our universities.

“That funding is critical to sustaining higher education in Northern Ireland. Losing research and innovation funding post Brexit will be a hammer blow for universities and, ultimately, students.”

Claiming that the UK government sees students as “an easy target”, Mr Catney added: “The SDLP is committed to maintaining EU funding opportunities through a recognition of our unique circumstances and by enhancing North/South partnership.”