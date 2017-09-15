Emily hits the right notes for scholarship

Having been placed first in the Wallace High School A-Level Music class of 2017, former deputy head girl, Emily Cairns has been awarded the ‘Celia Gourley Scholarship’.

From 2013, this has been an award given annually to the top Wallace Music student, consisting of a donation of £3,500.

School Governor, Mrs Gourley, herself a former pupil of Wallace with a love of music, established the award after seeing at close hand the needs of music students at third level.

Having achieved 4 A* at A-Level, Emily has accepted her offer to read music at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, as well as a choral scholarship in Corpus Christi Chapel Choir.

Emily commented: “I am very grateful to have received the ‘Celia Gourley Scholarship’ this year, which will go a long way in helping with my musical education at university. I’m hoping to put it towards instrumental and vocal lessons. I would like to thank Mrs Gourley for her generosity in providing this bursary each year.”