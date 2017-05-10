Dunmurry pupils urge schools to sign up for Anti Bullying Week

Registration for this year’s Anti-Bullying Week, which runs from November 13-17, is officially open and schools and youth organisations in Lisburn are being urged to sign up and take part in this important initiative.

Children and young people are also being encouraged to get creative and use art, film and the written word to create anti-bullying messages for this year’s creative competition. The deadline for registration and competition entries is Friday, June 23.

Students can submit work produced during the school year or produce new pieces of work for the competition.

The Anti-Bullying Week 2017 theme is “All Equal, All Different, All Together”. It aims to support schools and youth organisations to celebrate difference and diversity across Northern Ireland; bring children and young people together to celebrate what makes them and others unique; and help create welcoming and inclusive environments both off and online for children and young people.

Michael Keenan, principal, St Anne’s Primary School, Dunmurry, Belfast, who were the joint winners of last year’s Anti-Bullying Week competition’s Junior category, said: “Anti- Bullying Week is a very important week in the school calendar for us.

“Corridors are awash with colourful posters. The classrooms, playgrounds and assembly halls buzz with children sharing anti-bullying messages through discussion, art work, media work and presentations. The whole school community uses it as an opportunity to refocus minds on the important message that bullying of all kinds is wrong and can negatively impact all involved.”

To register forAnti-Bullying Week 2017 go to www.endbullying.org.uk or email info@niabf.org.uk,