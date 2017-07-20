Dromara Primary pupils go the extra mile

Pupils and staff at Dromara Primary School have been celebrating their first year of participating in The Daily Mile.

‘The Daily Mile’ initiative, is designed to encourage children to take part in a 15 minute walk or run with their teacher each day with each child working to their own ability level.

Wendy McDowell, Community Health Development Practitioner from South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust approached Mr Armstrong, Principal of Dromara Primary School about the initiative over a year ago, and this was very quickly implemented as part of the school day. It has also motivated some of the teaching staff to use their lunch break to go for a walk along the Lagan path.

Mr Armstrong said: “To say that The Daily Mile is a success is an understatement. The children and staff enjoy the opportunity to have some exercise outside of formal PE lessons, and we are very fortunate to have such beautiful surroundings in which to do this. We are seeing the benefits of The Daily Mile and are determined to continue to participate in this great initiative.”