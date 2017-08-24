Chairman praises staff and pupils at Laurelhill College

Local DUP Councillor Jonathan Craig has praised staff and pupils at Laurelhill Community College for this year’s “excellent” GCSE results.

The school recorded its best exam results in decades, with 78 per cent of pupils gaining five or more A* - C grades.

“It was fantastic to see more than 200 pupils and their parents queued outside the school at 8.30am eagerly awaiting the results, and the delight of pupils and parents when they realised how well they had done,” said Cllr Craig, Chairman of the school’s Board of Governors.

“It was also extremely pleasing to see that all of our pupils achieved a number of GCSEs and no pupils were leaving without career opportunities.”

Praising the school’s staff and senior management team, Cllr Craig continued: “As Chair of the Board of Governors, six years ago I presented the then new principal James Martin and the senior management team with the challenge of transforming the school into one of the best if not the best non grammar schools in Lisburn. I am pleased to say that they have delivered for the school and more importantly for the pupils.”