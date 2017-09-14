Bronagh secures full-time role with Lisburn-based IT solutions provider

Hard work and dedication has paid off for South Eastern Regional College (SERC) computing graduate Bronagh Keenan from Lisburn, who has secured employment with IT firm P2V Systems following a successful 16-week internship.

Bronagh (21) gained a unique insight into the IT sector thanks to her placement with the Lisburn-based IT solutions provider.

Following a rigorous selection by P2V Systems, Bronagh received the opportunity to experience first-hand the role and responsibilities of a service desk team member and get a better idea of how the industry operates, a challenge she thoroughly enjoyed.

Speaking about the SERC computing foundation degree course, Bronagh explained that it helped her gain invaluable knowledge and skills. Thanks to the placement, she gained a range of employability skills which helped her secure the full-time post at P2V Systems.

“I was delighted when I was offered full-time employment with P2V Systems and am looking forward to progressing my career here,” she said.

The former St Patrick’s Academy pupil, who decided against going on to university due to the high tuition fees, added: “I would definitely recommend SERC to others who wanted to reach their full potential. The course allowed me to gain the employability skills that are valued by employers thanks to the range of extracurricular activities built into the study.”

Course tutor Michael Simcock commented: “The foundation degree combines academic study with on-the-job experience. This means students graduate with a specialised set of skills that meet the specific needs of employers. At SERC we are committed to providing students with valuable work placements and development opportunities which allow them to improve their employability skills, add to their knowledge and explore their potential. I am delighted that Bronagh has got this amazing start to her career. It is just the beginning of a great career for her.”

P2V Systems Service Manager Ann Marie O’Neill said: “Bronagh fitted in well to the team and had a positive, can do attitude which we liked. As a thriving business, P2V Systems is always looking to the future and new ways to improve our services and attract talent.

“This is the first time we have recruited a student from SERC and it has offered us an additional pool of talent from which to recruit an ambitious and talented staff member who can contribute to the future growth of the company. If this is the calibre of SERC students, then I would recommend them to anyone and we look forward to welcoming more students to the business in the future.”

SERC is still enrolling for full and part-time courses. For more information call 0345 600 7555 or click on www.serc.ac.uk