Bronagh has built the right ‘foundation’ for her career

Hard work and dedication has paid off for South Eastern Regional College (SERC) computing student Bronagh Keenan from Lisburn who has secured employment with IT solutions provider P2V Systems, following a successful 16-week internship.

Bronagh decided to enrol at SERC after attending an open day and, after talking to the tutors, enrolled onto the foundation degree computing course at the Colleges SPACE campus in Bangor.

Bronagh gained a unique insight into the IT sector thanks to her placement opportunity, part of her foundation degree course studied at the College.

Following a rigorous selection by P2V Systems, Bronagh received the opportunity to experience first-hand the role and responsibilities of a service desk team member and get a better idea of how the industry operates, a challenge she thoroughly enjoyed.

Speaking about the course, Bronagh explained that it has helped her gain invaluable knowledge and skills.

Thanks to the placement, Bronagh gained a range of employability skills which helped her secure the full-time post at P2V Systems.