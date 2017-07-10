Barbour Nursery children hold sponsored bike ride for Angela

Pupils from Barbour Nursery School handed over a cheque for £900, this week to Belfast Health and Social Care Trust in the Early Phase Cancer Clinical Trials.

Children from the school completed a sponsored bike ride to raise money for the charity in honour of a former parent, Angela Hogg, who sadly passed away earlier this year from Ovarian Cancer.

The Principal, Tracey Cassells, explained: “Angela made a huge impression on anyone who knew her. We taught her three children Jack, Lucy and Josh over the years, and all staff loved having Angela not only as a parent of the school, but also as a friend.

“Through her own work as a pharmacy technician at Belfast City Hospital, Angela was involved in the work of the cancer clinical trials team initially as a professional, and then tragically as a patient.

“We wanted to do something positive to remember this wonderful lady, and we know that Angela was keen to help to fundraise for this charity which was so close to her heart.

“We are so grateful that Richard Wilson and Ruth Boyd from the NI Cancer Trials Network along with members of Angela’s family, could be here to collect the cheque. We know that they are all particularly keen to raise awareness of the symptoms of this form of cancer.”

Professor Wilson, who leads the early phase clinical trials programme, commented: “The NI Cancer Trials Network provides access for patients from across NI to phase I and II clinical trials of new drugs, procedures and radiotherapy.

“This research helps us to personalise treatment for each patient to improve their outcomes and reduce side-effects. Doctors, Research Nurses and Research Radiographers care for patients throughout their participation in a clinical trial.

“The extremely generous sum of money raised in memory of Angela, our friend and colleague, will help to support this work, which delivers innovative treatments aimed to transform patients’ lives.”

The team added that, if women experience any signs or symptoms that could be related to ovarian cancer, it is important that they see their doctor.

These could include - feeling full quickly; loss of appetite or both pain in the tummy or lower part of the tummy that won’t go away; increased tummy size or bloating; irregular bleeding or bleeding after the menopause; need to urinate urgently, more often than usual or both

and a lump in your tummy.

More information is available online from cancerresearchuk.org or targetovariancancer.org.uk