40 schools could face closure across NI

Dozens of schools across Northern Ireland are facing ‘sustainability issues’ and may be in line for closure or amalgamation with other schools, according to a new action plan published by the Education Authority (EA).

The EA action plan for the forthcoming academic year, 2017-18, identifies and names around 40 schools where “sustainability is an issue” across Northern Ireland.

Any decision to close or merge schools would be subject to consultation.

The EA document states: “This Annual Action Plan covers the period April 2017 to March 2018 and identifies those schools for which developments are proposed. The Annual Action Plan includes schools where sustainability is now an issue but, also, includes some schools that are sustainable as it these schools who may form part of the solution to sustainability issues in other schools or areas.”

It continues: “The Annual Action Plan reflects the position at the date of publication. However, in an evolving education environment, circumstances may arise which will necessitate the Education Authority and/or education partners having to progress actions/proposals in advance of publication of the plans.”