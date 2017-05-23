‘DUP needs to reveal full details of Brexit funding’ - McIntyre

The Alliance Party’s Lagan Valley Westminster election candidate, Cllr Aaron McIntyre, has called on the DUP to fully explain the funding arrangements it agreed for the Brexit campaign.

The DUP has been urged to disclose more details about its relationship with the Constitutional Research Council (CRC), which bankrolled the party’s £435,000 ‘vote leave’ campaign.

While the DUP insists the donation from the CRC complied with Electoral Commission regulations, political opponents say the party still has questions to answer, including why it paid for a ‘Vote To Leave The EU’ advert in the Metro newspaper - a publication not circulated in Northern Ireland.

Cllr McIntyre, who is seeking the votes of the people of Lagan Valley on June 8, said: “In the run up to the referendum on EU membership last year there were many unanswered questions about why a Northern Ireland based political party would spend a huge amount of money promoting the Leave campaign in a London newspaper. The DUP have recently, and very reluctantly, released limited information about the organisation through which they received the money. They need to further explain why the Constitutional Research Council paid them £435,000 instead of spending it themselves in Great Britain.”

He added: “It’s time the DUP followed the Alliance policy of voluntarily publishing details of donations over £7,500. Previous manifestos have said they would do so, but so far they have failed to deliver on this promise.

“The voters of Lagan Valley deserve full transparency on important financial issues. The Alliance Party is committed to openness, transparency and accountability in public life, and if elected to Westminster I will fight to ensure these fundamental principles are upheld at every level.”