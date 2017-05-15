DUP Alderman delighted with Prime Minister’s visit to Balmoral Show

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council member Alderman Allan Ewart bumped into a very special visitor at the Balmoral Show on Saturday, May 13 - UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The DUP man said he was “delighted” to meet the Conservative Party leader at the annual agricultural show, which took place at the Eikon complex near Lisburn from May 10 - 13.

Mrs May was the centre of attention when she dropped in to the show as part of her general election campaigning. During the half-hour visit she met exhibitors and members of the public, and posed for numerous selfies.

Alderman Ewart said the Prime Minsiter had been well received by the crowds at Balmoral.

The Downshire West representative said: “I was pleased to meet up with Theresa May at Balmoral, which is part of my council area. It was great that she visited this part of the UK and from what I could judge she was greatly received by all who met her.”

Visitor numbers at this year’s show are thought to have exceeded 100,000.