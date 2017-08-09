Drumbo man to speak at convention

Revd Andrew Mullan, who grew up in Drumbo, will be the guest speaker at the 103rd Irish Christian Endeavour Convention, which will be held in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church on September 15-16.

Andrew is the Associate Minister in Mourne Presbyterian Church, Kilkeel and has been working there since 2007. Godly parents and the faithful prayers of older Christians were used by God to bring him to a saving faith as a young boy. His family roots are in County Antrim, and he was brought up in Castledawson and Drumbo.

He studied law at University before sensing God’s call into full time Gospel ministry.

Andrew is committed to discipleship of both young and old and is passionate for preaching the Word locally and globally. His desire is to be wholehearted in his walk with God and to see much glory come to Him as people are saved and Christians are built up.

A lover of all sports, any spare time may find him enjoying these especially football, boxing or hiking.

He will be speaking at the convention on the theme ‘Will you take a stand?’ and it is expected that many people from the Lisburn area will be attending, with invitation having already been sent to all CE Societies in the Lisburn area.

A full programme for Seniors, Young People and Juniors has been organised and everyone will be very welcome at the public meetings.