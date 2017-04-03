Drove car with smashed windscreen

A woman who drove a car even though the front windscreen was smashed was banned from the roads for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was 27-year-old Patrice McCrory, whose address was Moyraverty Centre, Craigavon, when she committed three offences on October 25 last year.

She was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months for not having insurance, fined £150 for obstructing police and £25 for failing to display ‘L’ plates.

The court heard she was stopped at 3.45pm on the Clanrolla Road in Craigavon and police checks revealed no insurance was in place.

She gave false details to police and did not have ‘R’ plates displayed on the car.

For offences which happened a month later on November 26 last year her address was given as Beechland Way, Lisburn.

For using a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition she was fined £100 and banned for six months while she was fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard that police saw a car being driven by the defendant at the Highfield roundabout and noticed it was swerving from the nearside to the offside of the road and braking from time to time.

The windscreen was damaged in front of the driving area and smashed glass was lying on the dashboard. The vehicle test certificate had expired six days before this date.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that on October 25 she had a meeting with social services and took a chance knowing she had not insured the car. The vehicle was seized.

He added that a month later she had got her insurance sorted out for a different car.

The solicitor explained that the windscreen had been smashed after a falling out with an ex-partner and, concerned for her safety, took the car to get away.

Obviously she should not have driven it on the road, he added.