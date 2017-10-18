Drone owners need prior consent to operate drones on council property

The Council and the PSNI would like to remind residents and visitors to the Lisburn Castlereagh area that drones are not permitted on Council property without prior consent.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will only consider granting permission to licenced drone operators and this is to ensure the safety of everyone in our parks and open spaces.

Drones are popular and it is imperative that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) regulations are followed by those operating them. These regulations require that drones are flown in a safe, controlled manner and take account of people on the ground, properties in the area and any other aircraft.

Any drone operator that fails to comply with the CAA regulations could be subject to fines or prosecution. Should anyone have a query about drones flying in the Council area contact the PSNI on 101.