Dromore church is set to mark its 40th anniversary

To mark their 40th anniversary which takes place this year the Free Presbyterian Church in Dromore has organised a special Anniversary Gospel Mission.

The church was officially constituted in 1977 and there are an on-going series of events taking place to mark the anniversary.

The anniversary mission commences in the church on the Banbridge Road on the Lord’s Day evening 8th October and continues for two weeks.

Over the 40 year period, various preachers that have developed an association with the congregation will be invited back to preach during the mission.

Invitations are currently being distributed around the town and it is hoped that a good number of first time visitors will attend.

Many in the town have been in the church over the years, young people have passed through the Sabbath School and Children’s Meeting.

The mission will be an opportunity for old friends to revisit the church and renew fellowship.

Rev. Ian Kenny, minister of the Dromore Church commented, “Some who laboured faithfully to see a Free Presbyterian witness in the town are no longer with us but it is a testimony to their efforts that after 40 years the present congregation want to reaffirm their commitment to the Gospel.

“The message of the Gospel has not changed.

“The same message that was preached 40 years ago when the work commenced, will be the same life changing message which will be preached during the mission, to the glory of God.”

A 40th anniversary booklet outlining the history of the congregation will also be published.

It will be available during the mission.

It recounts something of the battles and the blessings in seeing the work established.

In November a dinner is being held to round off the anniversary year.

The Moderator of the Free Presbyterian Church, Rev. Thomas Murray, will be attending and is expected to commend the congregation for their faithfulness to the Gospel of Christ.