Driving instructor set for Big Learner Relay

A local driving instructor is going the extra mile to raise money for Children in Need having been chosen for the Big Learner Relay.

Lisburn driving instructor Caroline McKay is one of ten chosen from Northern Ireland who will be taking part in the event on November 1.

Driving instructors across the United Kingdom will complete a leg of the relay with a pupil in the driving seat.

They will carry a dedicated top box on their cars, which they will pass on to the next instructor like a baton when they complete their leg of the relay.

Caroline will be receiving the “baton” in her home town of Ballynahinch and heading to Clough where she will pass it on. From there she will join the convey and follow the relay around Northern Ireland.

The learner vehicles from McKay’s School of Motoring are now covered in Pudsey’s famous spots and local businesses or people can sponsor each one.

Caroline said: “We’ve got Pudsey spots on the cars, loads of multi coloured stickers, both cars have been dotted up and ready to go. It’s a nice way for local businesses getting involved, there is no minimum donation to sponsor, it just adds to the overall total at the end of the day.”

Caroline added that the charity would be close to their hearts having a child who has problems with epilepsy. “I think Children in Need out of them all, there’s quite a lot of local groups benefit from it. Obviously I have a three year old who has epilepsy, so we are so used to running to hospitals and dealing with paramedics so it’s nice to give something back.”

To donate to the relay visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/biglearnerrelayni2017, or if you are interested in sponsoring a Pudsey Spot contact MSM driving school Lisburn 07739 805099.