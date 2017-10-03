Driving ban given to persistent offender

A 49-year-old man was given a seven month driving ban last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Samuel Carey, Meadow Road, Moira admitted two motoring offences which happened on November 24 last year.

For using a hand held phone while driving he was fined £150 and disqualified for seven months.

A £250 fine and a concurrent seven month ban were imposed for not having a licence.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was seen talking into a mobile phone while driving a Ford Transit van on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge.

He was given a fixed penalty but because he had no licence he could not pay the penalty.

A barrister representing Carey said his client was currently disqualified until April next year for similar offences.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the defendant was a persistent offender.