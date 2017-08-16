Drivers gearing up for Colin McRae Charity Run

The Colin McRae Charity Run is returning next month and this time it starts in Lisburn.

The event is a tribute to the late great Colin McRae and organised by a group of local Subaru enthusiast owners, and supported by Subaru NI and Subaru Ireland.

The event starts from Eastwood Motors Subaru in Lisburn on September 16, and ends at Nearys Subaru in Lusk, Co Dublin.

Registration is from 10am with family activities such as a Superhero kids meet and greet area, BBQ, prize raffle, and refreshments as well as a Subaru heritage display and a hyperformance Subaru BRZ V8 conversion by local engineering specialists Momentum Tuning.

All proceeds are in aid of local charity Angel Wishes.

An estimated 150 Subarus from across the UK and Ireland are expected, with spectators welcomed at the start/finishes. The run departs from Lisburn at 13:00 taking a scenic route through Northern Ireland with a planned rest stop before finishing in Lusk Co Dublin at 18:00 with more family fun, prizes and refreshments.

There will be lots of prize giveaways - Subaru NI have donated men’s & lady’s jackets and Subaru goody bags with assorted branded bits and bobs. Subaru Ireland have donated an autographed Dublin GAA team shirt, and Subaru Ireland branded paddock jackets.

All participants receive a goody bag at the start, with a coveted Concours D’Elegance Trophy going to the “Best Subaru” entrant on the day.