Driver was three times the drink drive limit

A driver has been arrested in Lisburn driving at three times over the limit.

A police spokesperson said: “Last night (Sunday) our eagle eyed friends at CityWatch CCTV spotted a driver having some serious difficulties parking their car in the centre of Lisburn before giving up and heading off through the city centre.

“A nearby call sign located the car and after a quick chat were more than a bit suspicious that it wasn’t just simply bad driving.

“A roadside breath test was carried out and the driver blew THREE TIMES the legal limit, so a trip to Musgrave Custody was in order.

“An evidential breath test was then carried out which again gave high readings.

“The driver left with a charge sheet and a date for a Court Appearance - is it ever worth getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking?”