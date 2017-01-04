Donaldson hoping for progress on link road

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he hopes 2017 will bring progress on the long-awaited Sprucefield to Knockmore link road.

In his New Year message, the DUP man said construction of the road “will unlock huge development opportunities at Blaris and provide a welcome boost for the regeneration of the former Maze Prison site.”

“I am also hopeful that this year will see further progress on the expansion of the regional shopping centre at Sprucefield and I expect a further planning application to be submitted later this year,” he said.

Mr Donaldson also welcomed the prospect of work getting under way on new visitor facilities at Hillsborough Castle - a project he believes has the potential to attract huge numbers of tourists to the local area.

Describing 2016 as “a momentous year”, he vowed to ensure the government gets “the best deal possible for Northern Ireland” as the UK leaves the European Union.

“As your local MP and Chief Whip of the DUP in the House of Commons, I will be holding the government to account,” he said. “I believe that there is a bright future for the United Kingdom as we open up new trading relations with countries across the world and this will present great opportunities for local businesses to develop new export markets.”

Mr Donaldson added: “I am very optimistic about the future for our local community and would like to wish all my constituents a very happy, peaceful and prosperous New Year.”