Dog owners being awarded prizes for scooping the poop

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has launched a ‘Scoop the Poop’ awards scheme, designed to reward local dog owners for being responsible.

The initiative, which started in April and will run over the summer months, encourages local pet owners to clean up after their dogs.

Dog owners observed ‘Scooping the Poop’ by patrolling Enforcement Officers will be entered into a monthly prize draw for a family pass to Lagan Valley LeisurePlex.

The council recently announced the first winner of the awards scheme - Nikki Brown from Ballinderry, who was the winner of the prize draw for April.

Nikki was out walking her dog Jet when Enforcement Officers noticed her carrying out her responsibility as a dog owner by ‘Scooping the Poop’.

Chairman of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, Cllr James Baird said: “So often the issue of dog fouling receives negative attention around fixed penalties. In this case we want to reward responsible dog owners for cleaning up after their dog. While it is the job of the Enforcement Officer to issue fines, if an officer witnesses responsible owners cleaning up their dog’s mess this summer, they will offer to take their name and enter it into a prize draw for a LeisurePlex family pass.

“Enforcement Officers will be out and about all summer; if you are a dog owner make sure you ‘take the lead’ like Nikki in looking after your dog and ensuring it is not a nuisance to others.”

Meanwhile, the council has stressed that its Dog Control Service will be directly targeting problem areas for irresponsible behaviour and making dog owners aware of the law and the importance of abiding by it.

“Be on the lookout for irresponsible dog owners and if they don’t bin it, drop them in it by calling 028 9250 9250,” a council spokesperson said.

For information about the Dog Control Service call 028 9049 4640 or email ehealth@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk