Do you have the ‘Picture of the Day’?

Our first Picture of the Day was taken by Limavady photographer Mike Murphy. Dunluce Castle looks stunning bathed in the evening sunlight. Mike took the image with a drone, an area of work he is moving into as Sky Worx Aerial Photography and Survey Specialist.

Have your say

copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk

They could be anything from a local landmark, your favourite beauty spot, a gathering of friends or family, a special anniversary, a community event - anything really that depicts life in your area.

However, if you send in photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

It doesn’t matter if you use a drone, an SLR or your smart phone we want to see your photographs. Please include your name, where you live and brief details about your photograph.

Please remember by submitting your photographs that they may also appear in print and on the web.

To submit your photographs or videos, simply post them here or email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk